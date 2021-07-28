Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares RARE glimpse of her summer in London; Posts pics with her 3 'best friends'

Actress Jonas is very active on social media and keeps updating it. She often treats her fans with her private life pictures. Her Instagram feed is filled with such pictures where one can see how her life is full of fun. The actress lives in the United Kingdom after her marriage to Nick Jonas and she is happily settled there. However, today she shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle and showed how much she is enjoying the summers in London.

Today, she shared pictures on social media and captioned it as ‘Photo dump #londonsummer #inbetweenshots #lastfewdays #3bestfriends #puppylove.” In the photos, she is seen posing with her three best friends and is exploring different places. She is also seen having fun in one of the pictures. The actress is wearing a brown colour turtle neck top and loose jeans. Priyanka has not applied any makeup and is flaunting her blemish-free skin. Even her hair is also looking very nice.

As soon as she posted pictures, fans dropped different emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “love hugs.”

Meanwhile, recently it was reported that hat Priyanka Chopra had sold two apartments of her. The apartment has been reportedly sold for Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, another unit with larger square footage on the same floor was reportedly sold for Rs 4 crore. On the professional front, she will be next seen in the thriller series ‘Citadel’. She will be essaying the role of a spy in the show.

