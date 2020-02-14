Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares throwback photo from when she became Miss World, says 'Feels just like yesterday'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to reminisce the memory of when she was declared Miss World in the year 2000. Check out her post right here.

Jonas has achieved major heights with all the work she has done so far and while she is known as the global star that we have, the actress has been a total diva ever since she stepped foot into the world of modeling and entertainment. As we all know, Priyanka was crowned Miss World 2000 and while it is a definite achievement that one should be proud of, today, PeeCee seemed to have gone in throwback mode as she relished that memory.

Sharing a photo of her from back then with the sashe around her neck, she wrote a heartfelt note that read, "#TBT Miss World at 18 years old... feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains strong and is at the core of everything I do & I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve. #strivehigher #dreambig."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post right here:

Meanwhile, PeeCee was last seen in The Sky Is Pink as she returned to Bollywood after a while. The movie was received well by the audiences and also co-starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. Currently, the actress has multiple projects she is working on and we are all excited to see how those turn out to be.

