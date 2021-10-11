Priyanka Chopra Jonas showers ‘lots of love’ on Amitabh Bachchan on his 79th birthday with this PIC

The ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has ringed in his 79th year today on the 11th of October, 2021. As the entertainment industry peers and his multitude of fans from around the globe wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined in doing the same as well. The international actress took to her social media space to wish Big B on his special day. Sharing a picture from the past, Priyanka Chopra wished the legend with a few sweet words on his birthday.

A few moments back, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan from years back. Sharing the picture on the photo-blogging app, Priyanka wrote a sweet birthday note, that read, “Happy Birthday Amit Ji @amitabhbachchan Hope you have an amazing day Lots of love”. Priyanka Chopra has shared screen space with the Deewar actor in the film “Waqt: The Race Against Time” featuring Akshay Kumar and Shefali Shah as well. Apart from this Chopra Jonas has worked in several remakes of iconic Big B films like Don, Agneepath, and Zanjeer.

Take a look at Priyanka’s Instagram story:

Apart from Priyanka, several movie stars from B-Town have showered love and birthday wishes on Amitabh. Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Raveena Tandon, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, and others took to social media to wish the superstar. Fans have been waiting for Amitabh Bachchan outside his Jalsa residence since last night to celebrate the special occasion.

