Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a sight for sore eyes as she flaunts her smile & de glam look in a latest selfie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most popular stars. Recently, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a selfie as she showed off her million dollar smile. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a Bollywood star who has managed to leave a global footprint and has impressed everyone with her cool attitude, Jonas comes to mind. The diva who has ruled over everyone’s hearts for almost 2 decades with her films, is now taking over the world with her Hollywood stints too. Recently, Priyanka made her way to India after attending the Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco as she had a pending project to be completed.

As Priyanka made her way to the capital city, fans were eager to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous star. Recently, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a pretty selfie which is surely winning hearts. In the photo, the desi girl can be seen flaunting her gorgeous smile and her de-glam look with no makeup. PeeCee managed to leave wow everyone with her gorgeous selfie and fans couldn’t get enough of her smile. Clad in an off white ensemble, the desi girl showed us how to nail a no-makeup selfie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose directorial, The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. The film managed to evoke an emotional reaction from fans all over the world. It also got a standing ovation at TIFF 2019. Now, as per reports, Priyanka will be making a film on a typical India wedding with Indian starcast with Mindy Kaling. Fans are excited to see how Priyanka manages to leave impressed with Indian wedding culture in her upcoming project. Meanwhile, fans are eager to hear Priyanka announce another Bollywood film.

