Priyanka Chopra Jonas silences stress with a session of scuba diving with Citadel crew; Watch VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s social media game is on fleek. Apart from impressing audiences across the globe with her performances in film and television, Priyanka Chopra often woos fans online with her posts on Instagram. The global icon often shares glimpses of her life on the app – both personal and professional – as fans swoon over them. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Priyanka posted several pictures and videos on her Instagram space as she gave them a sneak peek into her Sunday plans.

Taking to the photo-blogging app, Priyanka posted several pictures and videos where she can be seen scuba-diving in the waters of Spain. She is there shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. Sharing these special moments on Instagram, Priyanka wrote a long caption that read, “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!”

Take a look:

Apart from this, she also shared a couple of picture and videos of her scuba-diving experience on her Instagram stories.

Click HERE to watch Priyanka’s Instagram stories.

As mentioned earlier, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her upcoming webseries Citadel, helmed by Russo brothers. Apart from this, she will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves. Coming to Bollywood, Priyanka will feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

