Priyanka Chopra Jonas sings her way into the Safe Hands Challenge with a song co written by Nick Jonas; VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to share a video of herself taking the safe hands challenge due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Check out the video of the actress right here.

The first and foremost way to beat the Coronavirus and stay far away from its spread is to maintain a sense of hygiene and the first step in doing that is to wash your hands, not just regularly, but also properly. Celebrities have been constantly sharing photos and videos on social media urging everyone to stay home, stay safe, and practice social distancing while India is on lockdown for 21 days. And while the step has received a positive response, celebrities have also been sharing their videos of the Safe Hands Challenge and joining the likes of , , and others is Jonas.

PeeCee has been doing live sessions in order to educate people about the COVID 19 and also, other practices that one must ensure during these trying times. And now, she shared a video of herself taking the safe hands challenge and while she is showing us the right way to wash our hands, the actress is also singing a song of what sounds like a rip off of 'If you are happy and you know it.' The song as she mentions has been co-written by husband Nick Jonas.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' video right here:

On Sunday, as India observed a curfew as announced by PM Narendra Modi, 5 pm saw everyone come at their balconies to pay their respects to all those who have been working tirelessly for our safety and so, PeeCee too, shared a video of hers ensuring that she is doing her bit being an Indian.

