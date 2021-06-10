Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ‘so jealous’ of sister Parineeti Chopra’s dreamy beach time in Turkey; See PHOTO

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning beach photo of hers from her trip to Turkey. Check out the details.

is enjoying her time in Turkey to the fullest. The actress recently shared pictures from her trip to the country and held a Question and Answer session on her Instagram handle to reveal that she has been outside India since March 1. She explained that while most people have not been able to travel amid the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic, she has been fortunate to be able to travel freely. She further added that this privilege is not something she would take for granted.

Parineeti took to her social media handle to share a stunning picture with the internet. The actress stunned everyone with her latest post on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen sitting by a beach. In the breathtaking photo, we can see the actress clad in a black bikini while posing next to a bright blue ocean. In the eye-catching picture, she can also be seen rocking tinted shades. Along with the photo, Parineeti also penned a short caption. She comically wrote, “I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok thats a lie."

Actress Jonas was quick to react to her sister’s post and comment a brief message to summarize her emotions, "I’m soooo jealous."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Parineeti posted a series of beautiful pictures from her trip to Turkey on her Insta story earlier today. During the AMA session, Parineeti thanked all her fans for lauding the work she did in her recent releases Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina, and The Girl on the Train.

