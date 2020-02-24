Katrina Kaif remembers her ‘kathak days’ with Priyanka Chopra as they reunite; Says ‘always a blast with you’

A day back, Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited Katrina Kaif’s house and spent a Sunday with the Sooryavanshi star before leaving Mumbai. On Monday, the desi girl shared a selfie with Katrina and fans can’t get over it. Check it out.

A day back, Jonas left Mumbai and headed back to the US after a short visit to India. However, before leaving, Priyanka spent a Sunday afternoon at ’s house and it left the internet intrigued. Fans wanted to see a photo of the desi girl and Katrina Kaif hanging out together. Well, on Monday evening, the wish finally came true and Priyanka shared an adorable photo with Katrina from their girl’s day in at Sooryavanshi star’s house.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie with Katrina. In the photo, we can see Priyanka holding the makeup products from Katrina’s brand. As the desi girl posed with Katrina, the two gorgeous stars of Bollywood flaunted their gorgeous smiles and we just cannot get over the two popular ladies in one frame. Not just this, Priyanka also expressed that she was proud of Katrina for launching her own makeup line and thanked her for the sweet gifts. Later, Katrina also shared a photo with Priyanka and remembered good old days with her when they were learning Kathak together.

Katrina wrote, "A little make up party #kaybeauty @priyankachopra .... from our kathak days at Guruji s .... till now it’s always a blast with u." Priyanka was snapped on Sunday when she was coming out of Katrina Kaif’s building. Since then, fans wanted to see the desi girl and Katrina Kaif together in the same frame. A while back, Katrina spoke to a daily and mentioned that she loved Priyanka’s Grammys dress and thought that the Sky Is Pink actor looked stunning in the V-neck gown. Katrina came out in Priyanka’s support after netizens expressed issues over PeeCee’s dress at the event.



Meanwhile, Priyanka headed back to the US on Sunday night after having attended an event in Mumbai. Priyanka will be seen in a series titled Citadel with Richard Madden that is helmed by Avengers: Endgame makers, The Russo Brothers. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif shared the new release date of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi today. Starring and Katrina in the lead, Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by . The film will now be released on March 24, 2020, instead of March 27, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

