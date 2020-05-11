Priyanka Chopra Jonas soaks up the sun as she cuddles up with her pets in a picture PAWfect click

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in the US and is spending time with hubby Nick Jonas and their pets, Gino The German and Diana. Recently, Priyanka shared an adorable photo with her pets while soaking up some sunshine. Check it out.

Amid the global pandemic of Coronavirus or COVID 19, stars are stuck at home and are urging their fans to stay indoors as well. Speaking of this, global icon Jonas is also making the most of her time off from work with Nick Jonas as she is spending time with him at home in the US. The diva keeps her fans updated on social media of what she and Nick are upto and they love it. And, the recent addition to it is a cute photo of Priyanka spending some time with her pets.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared an adorable photo with her pet dog, Gino The German and pooch Diana. In the photo, we can see Priyanka cuddling up over her pet dogs outside in the sun. While the pets and Priyanka soaked up the sun together, the adorable moment was captured in the frame and it left fans gushing over the diva. Priyanka often shares adorable photos with her pet pooch and the German Shepherd she gifted Nick Jonas and once again, it is her adorable picture that has lit up the internet.

Also Read|Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a beautiful video wishing all moms on Mother's Day

Priyanka had the perfect caption to go along with such an adorable picture. She wrote, “Sunshine is better with cuddles,” with heart emoticons. The diva can be seen lazing around in a colourful outfit and a pair of cool sunglasses as she spends time outdoors while staying at home amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Since the time the COVID 19 pandemic outbreak was announced, Priyanka and Nick have been staying at home and often the diva has urged her fans to stay at home too. Priyanka and Nick also have pledged their support to various initiatives to help those who have been affected by COVID 19. Recently, the couple was also a part of the I For India concert with , Vicky Kaushal, , , and other celebs.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ photo with her pets:

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×