Priyanka Chopra Jonas stopped endorsing fairness creams because she felt bad about it; Did you know?

In one of her interviews earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had revealed the real reason behind why she stopped endorsing fairness creams. Read the article to know more.

Bollywood has been slammed by many for having lent their voices to the Black Lives Matter protests and someone who has been slammed the most, is Jonas. The actress, along with many others, has been called out for voicing their opinion on the matter while actually having endorsed fairness products in India. Well, while the internet is divided in their opinion about Bollywood having stood up for the protestors and the killing of George Floyd, fans of PeeCee have managed to bring out a video where she is seen talking about having stopped endorsing fairness creams for a reason.

Back in 2015, the actress, during an interview, went on to say how she felt bad about it and hence, stopped doing it. She also went on to add how she was one of the duskier cousins in her family and everyone in her family tested her by saying 'kaali' which is why she wanted to put a fairness cream to change her complexion. However, she did add how she got into films then and did not understand things, thereby doing a fairness cream endorsement for about a year until she felt she looks pretty alright. And so, it was then that she decided that she did not want to do it and thereafter, she did not do it.

In the same interview, Priyanka also said how she was young and she was still discovering a lot of things, however, when asked if she would do it again, she went on to say how she won't and also added that she has, in fact, been offered to do them.

Other celebrities who also raised their voice to stand by the protestors of the Black Lives Matter movement include the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and a few others.

