Priyanka Chopra Jonas strikes a happy pose near the crossroads amid Europe's picturesque location; See PHOTO

Priyanka Chopra Jonas often keeps everyone updated by sharing details of her life on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

Jonas is an avid social media user and her frequent posts are proof. The stunning diva loves to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. The Quantico actress also happens to be a travel freak and shares pictures of the exotic locations from time to time. The global icon spent the past few months with husband Nick Jonas and the rest of the family members amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has adversely affected the world.

The actress has now shared a picture from her Europe trip on Instagram that makes for a delightful glimpse. Priyanka seems to be quite elated as she jumps high in the air and poses for the camera. She is posing near the crossroads amidst a picturesque location that can be seen in the picture. Her caption reads, “See you at the crossroads.” The Sky is Pink actress is wearing a white sweatshirt teamed up with blue jeans and black knee-length boots.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas are quite excited as the actress recently completed her memoir titled Unfinished. She has already given a glimpse of its cover page on social media much to everyone’s excitement. The actress was last seen in the movie The Sky is Pink that also marked her return to Bollywood after a long hiatus. She now has some interesting projects lined up that include Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes. Meanwhile, the horror movie Evil Eye that has been helmed under PeeCee’s production house finally released on October 13, 2020.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas pens a sweet note for BFF Tamanna Dutt on her birthday: I miss celebrating with you

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Share your comment ×