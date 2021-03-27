Priyanka Chopra Jonas surprises Indian fans as she announces her next Bollywood film will be out next year
Saturday began on a surprising note for all fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the gorgeous star ended up spilling the beans about her next Bollywood film. It has been a while since fans got to see Priyanka in an Indian film and her last one The Sky Is Pink came out back in 2019. Since then, fans had been waiting to hear about the global star's next big India project and well, the news was finally revealed in a Twitter 'Ask Me' session by the gorgeous star herself.
Taking to Twitter, Priyanka conducted an 'Ask PCJ' session where fans got to ask her questions about her work and life. The gorgeous star was asked by a fan about her next 'Bollywood project' in a question. Priyanka very gladly and in an excited manner replied to the fan and revealed that her Bollywood film will be out next year. A fan named Achal Raj Singh asked Priyanka, "What's your next upcoming bollywood movie?"
Replying to him, Priyanka wrote, "Next year!!! @Achal_Raj_Singh." Well, as soon as Priyanka replied to this, her Indian fans could not contain their excitement and took to the comments to express the elation. A fan wrote, "OMG OMG OMG....We have a year!!! haha thanks PCJ" Another wrote, "I’m freaking out ! I SCREAMED"
Take a look:
Next year!!! @Achal_Raj_Singh https://t.co/5OWzRPwkti
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 26, 2021
Meanwhile, Priyanka was also recently seen in The White Tiger with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film managed to even bag an Oscar nomination in the Adaptive Screenplay category. Besides this, Priyanka also was the executive producer on the project. She is currently in London for the filming of her series with Richard Madden. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.
