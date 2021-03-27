Priyanka Chopra Jonas surprises Indian fans as she announces her next Bollywood film will be out next year

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Twitter to conduct an 'Ask Me' session where a fan asked her about next Bollywood project. The Quantico star did not avert the question and instead, revealed the year in which her film will be out.

Saturday began on a surprising note for all fans of Jonas as the gorgeous star ended up spilling the beans about her next Bollywood film. It has been a while since fans got to see Priyanka in an Indian film and her last one The Sky Is Pink came out back in 2019. Since then, fans had been waiting to hear about the global star's next big India project and well, the news was finally revealed in a Twitter 'Ask Me' session by the gorgeous star herself.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka conducted an 'Ask PCJ' session where fans got to ask her questions about her work and life. The gorgeous star was asked by a fan about her next 'Bollywood project' in a question. Priyanka very gladly and in an excited manner replied to the fan and revealed that her Bollywood film will be out next year. A fan named Achal Raj Singh asked Priyanka, "What's your next upcoming bollywood movie?"

Replying to him, Priyanka wrote, "Next year!!! @Achal_Raj_Singh." Well, as soon as Priyanka replied to this, her Indian fans could not contain their excitement and took to the comments to express the elation. A fan wrote, "OMG OMG OMG....We have a year!!! haha thanks PCJ" Another wrote, "I’m freaking out ! I SCREAMED"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka was also recently seen in The White Tiger with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film managed to even bag an Oscar nomination in the Adaptive Screenplay category. Besides this, Priyanka also was the executive producer on the project. She is currently in London for the filming of her series with Richard Madden. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

