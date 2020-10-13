Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes her pet pooch Diana for a nature walk and here's what happened next; See PHOTO

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media handle to share a cute photo with her pet dog Diana. However, it was her hilarious caption that will leave all pet parents feel relatable.

Actor Jonas is known to be a pet lover and she dotes on her pet pooch, Diana Chopra Jonas. Often, Priyanka shares adorable photos with her pet pooch on her social media handle and also has created a dedicated account for it on Instagram. While the global star is often occupied with work, she never misses sharing cute moments with her pet pooch on social media. Speaking of this, recently, PeeCee took fans inside her nature walk with her pet pooch and well, here's what happened next.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka dropped a cute glimpse of her pet pooch Diana walking beside her. However, it seemed that the cute fur ball was in no mood for a walk and hence, it could be seen walking away from Priyanka while the global star is seen staring at it. The cute moment was captured in the frame and Priyanka shared it on her Instagram handle. Not just this, she even shared a relatable caption with it that will surely resonate with all pet parents.

Priyanka wrote, "Not in the mood for a walk @diariesofdiana." The same photo was even shared on her pooch's account with an even cuter caption. The photo's caption there read, "Mommy... enough with the wilderness. It’s pretty and all that but I need to get back to WiFi @priyankachopra."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's photo with her pet pooch:

Meanwhile, the actress took to her social media account today to pen a sweet wish for her best friend Tamanna Dutt. Priyanka has been extremely active on her social media accounts amid the pandemic and often promotes local and small businesses too on it. On the work front, she will be seen next in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. The film will come out on Netflix. Apart from this, she also has a series with the Russo Brothers titled Citadel that also stars Richard Madden. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar.

Also Read|VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra, Chris Hemsworth REVEAL forces driving them to fight climate crisis on TED Countdown

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Share your comment ×