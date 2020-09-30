Priyanka Chopra Jonas teases her memoir 'Unfinished' with a childhood photo and her Miss World 2000 win

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and teased her memoir 'Unfinished'. The actress shared a video collage featuring a photo from her childhood and the iconic moment where she was crowned Miss World in 2000.

Jonas has something in store for us and we're excited! The international actress, who has been quarantining with husband Nick Jonas in the US, could be dropping something interesting with regard to her memoir. For the unversed, the international diva has been working on her book, Unfinished, during the lockdown in the US. PeeCee is now ready to share her story with the world and she's kicking off the process this week. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a tease of the book.

She began by sharing blank posts with the caption, "Something’s coming..." A few hours later, Priyanka dropped a short video clip which was a collage of her childhood photo and the iconic moment from Miss World 2000 where she was crowned the winner of the pageant. She shared the video with the caption, "#unfinished." As expected, her fans jumped to the comments section to shower her with love and support.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' post below:

Priyanka's new video post comes a few months after she revealed that she's done writing the book and it is off for printing. Sharing a photo from her Vanity Fair photoshoot, the actress said, "The feeling of checking something off your “bucket list” gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment...and that’s where I am in this moment. I’ve always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait...because I wasn’t (and I’m still not) finished."

"I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I’ve always kept private to the world. But looking back on my life as a public person, I’m super proud of what I’ve done and where my life is right now. I’ve realized you don’t have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life’s greatest lessons are taught along the ride...when you’re still figuring things out...when you’re #unfinished," she said on Instagram.

The actress had also shared a rough draft of how the book would look. Check it out here: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares the FIRST glimpse of her memoir 'Unfinished': What an amazing feeling

