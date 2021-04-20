Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ THROWBACK pic with father Ashok Chopra proves that she’s forever been a daddy’s girl

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had lost her father in 2013 and this throwback pic speaks volumes about her love for him.

Jonas has been one of the actresses in Bollywood who is known for wearing heart on her sleeves. The actress, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing adorable posts for her loved ones which speak volumes about her emotions and feelings for the people she loves. Amid this, Priyanka has time and again proved that how close she has been with her father and that he has also been her constant source of inspiration.

Recently, we got our hands on a throwback picture of the Dil Dhadakne Do actress from her childhood days which a proof that she has been a true blue daddy’s girl since forever. In this pic, which was apparently clicked during one of their family vacations, the Chopra family was seen enjoying a boat ride together and little Priyanka was all smiles as she posed along with her daddy in a red coloured outfit. Undoubtedly, PeeCee looked adorable in this candid pic. The pic also featured Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra in the backdrop

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ throwback pic:

For the uninitiated, Priyanka had lost her father in June 2013 after a long battle with cancer. It was one of the most devastating moments for Priyanka who had recently confessed about getting diagnosed with depression post her father’s demise. Speaking about the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the much awaited fourth installment of the Matrix series along with Keanu Reeves.

