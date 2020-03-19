Priyanka Chopra Jonas urges fans to 'stock up' on compassion, joy & love to come together to fight coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak in the US has seen a rapid surge and has led many to stocking up essential items. Priyanka has a friendly reminder for them. Watch below.

Jonas is making the most of her time at home. Apart from spending time with her loved ones and her dog Gino, the actress took to Instagram on early Thursday morning to share some important information on the deadly coronavirus outbreak across the world and also issued a friendly reminder to her fans. The coronavirus outbreak in the US has seen a rapid surge and this has led to a lot of people panic-buying groceries and stocking up on tissue rolls and sanitisers.

Amidst this chaos, Priyanka's post reminded fans to instead stock up on compassion and love and reach out to those in utmost need. She wrote, "There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19." A fan also resonated with PeeCee's idea of stocking up as she commented, "Thanks so much for this one.. people are busy stockings (sic) everything else but these."

Check out Priyanka's latest post below:

While in self isolation at home, Priyanka took to Instagram a few days ago to share some adorable pictures with her dog Gino. She wrote, "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better..@Cavanaughjames." See pictures below:

What are you doing to stay safe during this outbreak? Comment below and let us know.

