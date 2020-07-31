Priyanka Chopra Jonas wins the internet as she shells out major summer vibes with her latest OOTD

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is unmissable. Check it out.

Jonas – a name that does not need any introduction! The gorgeous diva made her debut in Bollywood back in the year 2013 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and has been an inevitable part of the industry since then. That’s not all. PeeCee has also spread her magic on an international level by playing pivotal roles in the popular series Quantico and the Hollywood movie Baywatch. The former Miss World is also known for her beauty and amazing style sense.

In the midst of all this, Priyanka has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle that shells out major summer vibes. The actress looks sizzling as she wears a printed black outfit with white polka dots all over it. She teams it up with a pair of cool shades and opts for a pink lip colour to match her outfit of the day. Priyanka gets a bit poetic and adds an apt caption along with the picture that reads, “When I met you in the summer.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in The Sky is Pink that also marked her comeback to Bollywood. It also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Priyanka has grabbed some amazing projects in current times much to the excitement of the audience. She will soon be seen in a movie titled We Can Be Heros. Apart from that, the stunning diva has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Matrix 4.

