Priyanka Chopra Jonas wins over the internet with her sun kissed PHOTO as she dons a white crochet outfit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently shared a sun-kissed picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks radiant. Check it out.

Jonas creates an uproar on the internet whenever she posts something on social media. The stunning diva who has a massive fan following is known to be quite active on her personal handles and shares bits and pieces related to her life in the same. Of late, the diva is also under quarantine in the United States but that does not stop her from sharing some amazing pictures and videos on social media from time to time.

For instance, the Quantico actress has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is literally winning over the internet. Priyanka looks ravishing as she is seen wearing white crochet co-ords while basking in the glow of sunlight. She also wears a hat and a pair of cool sunglasses that perfectly match her entire look. Her makeup game is on point and she also puts on a red lip color to compliment her outfit. Priyanka writes in her caption, "Feeling blessed. ⁣The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... it’s a good day."

Check out the latest picture of Priyanka Chopra Jonas below:

On the professional front, Priyanka made a comeback into Hindi movies yet again with The Sky is Pink that was released last year. It also features Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Shonali Bose and is co-produced by Jonas herself along with Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. She will next be seen in a movie titled The White Tiger which will be released in an online streaming platform.

