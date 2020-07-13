  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes ‘beautiful soul’ Malala Yousafzai on her birthday with an endearing note

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to wish the youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on her birthday. Priyanka called her ‘beautiful soul’ and penned a sweet note for her.
3837 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes 'beautiful soul' Malala Yousafzai on her birthday with an endearing note
Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone as it is a day when family and friends pour in good wishes and make one feel good. Speaking of this, youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 23rd birthday and shared photos on social media of the same. Wishes have been pouring in for her and Priyanka Chopra also joined others in showering her with love. Priyanka has always cheered on the work Malala has done and when she completed her graduation, Priyanka wished her back then too. 

Now, taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a heartfelt note for Malala and wished her in the most special way. Not just this, when Malala shared photos of celebration on her social media handle, Priyanka wished her there too in the comments and called her ‘darling.’ Priyanka shared a photo of Malala on her Instagram story and penned a sweet note for the youngest Nobel laureate. Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday to such a beautiful soul. Wishing you a year filled with so much love and happiness, @malala.”

The global star wished the Nobel laureate on her 23rd birthday and wanted her to have a year filled with love and happiness. When Malala graduated from Oxford University in Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree, Priyanka expressed happiness on social media and shared a note for her back then too. 

Here is Priyanka Chopra’s wish for Malala Yousafzai:

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been spending her time at home amid the lockdown with husband Nick Jonas. Often, the two share photos and videos of chilling with their pets at home and spending time with each other. On the work front, Priyanka was seen last in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. Now, she will be seen in Netflix’s film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She already has shot for it in India. Recently, reports have been coming in that Priyanka will be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. 

