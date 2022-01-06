Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday with a throwback PIC; Check here

5th Jan marked our dimple queen Deepika Padukone’s 36th birthday. Deepika is one of the nation’s most renowned actresses and her exceptional work speaks for itself. From her very first movie Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan to her latest project 83 opposite hubby Ranveer Singh (a film she even produced), Deepika always manages to make our hearts flutter with her blinding smile and her impeccable acting. Wishes from all over the world poured for Deepika on her birthday and numerous industry colleagues also wished her. Among them, was a special wish by none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas who shared an old picture of the two together on her Instagram stories.

On her Insta stories, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress put up a cute pic of a younger Priyanka and Deepika together smiling gracefully at the camera. Priyanka kept the birthday wish short but sweet. She wrote, ‘Here’s wishing the amazing @deepikapadukone the happiest birthday.’ What’s more, the birthday girl reposted the story and put up a cute gif that said ‘Muah’. Well, in this house, we stan healthy, loving female friendships!

Check Deepika’s story HERE:



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotional activities for her next movie, Gehraiyaan. Gehraiyaan is a romantic drama featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, her recently released sci-fi film. Apart from that, she's working on a number of projects, including Citadel and Text For You.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif showers warm greetings on birthday girl Deepika Padukone; Here's how