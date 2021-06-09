Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes everyone ‘Happy Pride Month’ with a special message: Love is powerful; See VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful message on the occasion of Pride Month. Check out the details.

June is celebrated as Pride Month to honour the 1969 Stonewall Uprising that took place in Manhattan. Each year, people from around the world celebrate the occasion with pride parades, marches, rallies held in most places. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, people are using virtual platforms to celebrate Pride. From organizing events to sending out inspiring and heartfelt messages to loved ones on social media, people are using virtual alternatives to shower love on the happy occasion.

Now, took to her Instagram handle to share a special message with her fans. The actress posted a short and interesting video. In the clip, we can see the star defining what the word love means to her, “what does love mean to you?” In the rainbow-themed video, we see the actress saying, “love is powerful.” Along with the wonderful note, she also urged her fans to define what love means to them and post the same on their social media handles. In addition to it, she asked her fans to tag her in their posts.

In the caption of the video, Priyanka wrote, “Love is….Take a video sharing what love means to YOU and tag me so I can see! #HappyPrideMonth”

Take a look at the video HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has a lot of projects lined up in front of her. The star is working on her upcoming web series Citadel, which is helmed by Russo Brothers. She also has projects including Matrix 4 and Text For You.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

