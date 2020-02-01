Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes Kerry Washington on social media

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a birthday wish fill of love for "Scandal" star and her friend Kerry Washington.
3258 reads Mumbai
News,Priyanka Chopra JonasPriyanka Chopra Jonas wishes Kerry Washington on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Happy birthday @kerrywashington much love always!" Priyanka tweeted on Saturday, to wish Washington. 

Priyanka recently starred in and co-produced "The Sky Is Pink". She will next be seen in Netflix's "We Can Be Heroes", and "The White Tiger". 

She is said to be in final talks to join Keanu Reeves in "Matrix 4" and is also gearing up to film "Citadel", an Amazon original series, with Richard Madden. The series comes from "The Avengers" series makers, the Russo brothers. 

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement