Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes love of her life Nick Jonas on his birthday: Thank you for being you

Jonas is on cloud nine today, and why not? After all it’s her husband Nick Jonas’ birthday. The ‘Sky is Pink’ star took to her social media handle and shared the perfect birthday post dedicated to her husband, singer Nick. She dropped an adorable unseen picture with him along with a sweet little birthday note. Priyanka in her post called Nick the “most compassionate loving person” she knows.

The picture shows stunning decor in the background while Priyanka can be seen hugging Nick, while the latter gives her an adorable kiss. The actress can be seen dressed in an-all yellow attire, while the singer looks uber cool in a black sweatshirt and same colour bottoms teamed up with white spectacular sneakers. Sharing the happy moment on her social media handle, Priyanka also wrote a little note along with it which read as, “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you.” Soon after the ‘Dil Dhadkne Do’ actress shared the post, her fans and followers also poured in warm birthday wishes for Nick.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are among the couples who always manage to light up the internet with their PDA. For those unaware, the couple got hitched back in 2018. Recently, Priyanka in an interview Etimes at the LitFest admitted that Nick has impacted her work and life in a big way. She reflected on how earlier when she was upset about something, she would 'bite people's heads off.' However, she added that now, she is a lot calmer in her life.

Speaking about the work front, Priyanka has been in the headlines owing to her film Matrix 4's trailer. In the film, she will be seen with Keanu Reeves. Fans could not stop gushing over Priyanka's appearance in the trailer of Matrix 4. Besides this, Priyanka is also shooting for Citadel with Richard Madden. She also will be kicking off the shooting of her film Jee Le Zaraa with and soon.