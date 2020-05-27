Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'zoom meeting lewk' is all about pairing formal wear with track pants and we can relate

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her 'zoom meeting lewk' on social media and we definitely can relate to it for a rather funny reason. Check out the post and photos here.

Work from home can be quite a blessing for we don't have to always be on the go or wake up two hours early to get ready and travel to the office, among other things. The ongoing lockdown has rendered maximum officers to work from home and while it has obviously increased all our productivity levels, it has also given us the comfort that we can never really get at office, especially when it comes to clothes and Jonas sure seems to have owned her quarantine meeting look.

PeeCee went on to share two photos on her social media and while we love what she is wearing, it is only on closer observation that one discovers that she is actually not wearing proper formals and has paired casual at-home pants with a peach top and white blazer. This is to prove that while she is dressed up for the video call meeting, she is still comfortable and since no one is going to be able to look at anything outside the screen, this 'zoom meeting lewk' is definitely a hit.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' post here:

Meanwhile, earlier in the morning yesterday, Nick shared a little something on social media as the two have now dated for two years. He wrote, 'This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years.' To this, PeeCee wrote back in the comments, 'I love you jaan.. best decision of my life..' along with a red heart emoji in the end.

