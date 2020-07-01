Priyanka Chopra as Kang Dan I, Ranbir Kapoor as Cha Eun Ho; Romance is a Bonus Book featuring Bollywood stars

Romance is a Bonus Book featuring Lee Jon-Suk and Lee Na-Young was released in 2019. Here is a list of the actors who we think would be suitable for the iconic characters in the series.

Romance and Korean dramas are almost like two sides of the same coin. A lot of Korean series have been released which are set against the backdrop of beautiful love stories. One such K-drama is Romance is a Bonus Book that was released in 2019. In fact, it is considered as one of the most popular series that was released last year and received a tremendous response from the audience. It features Lee Jon-Suk and Lee Na-Young in the lead roles.

Romance is Bonus Book that also happens to be one of the best Korean dramas to be released in the past year. The series not only has an impressive star cast but an impactful storyline that strikes a chord in everyone’s heart. Apart from the lead cast, the popular K-drama also features Jung Yoo-Jin, Wi Ha-Joon, Kim Tae Woo, Kim Yoo-Mi, Park Kyu-Young, and others in pivotal roles. The romantic comedy has been a hit owing to its fresh storyline.

The best part about the series is that it has both the elements of romance and comedy in equal proportions. The storyline focus on the personal and professional struggles people go through while trying to keep up with their feelings and emotions for others. Not to forget, the star cast of the romantic drama has aptly portrayed their roles and made its storyline look realistic. Moreover, the beautiful songs that are played against the backdrop of the episodes further add weightage to the entire thing.

There is no denying this fact the original star cast of a show can never be replaced given the stellar performances that they have put forward in the same. But we can't help but imagine a few of the Bollywood actors playing the lead characters in the series which has won millions of hearts. We have now re-imagined a few of our beloved B-town celebs who could possibly fit the popular characters of Romance is a Bonus Book.

Here is our proposed star cast for Romance is Bonus Book featuring Bollywood celebs:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Kang Dan-I

Given that Priyanka has portrayed similar roles in some of her previous movies, we find her a perfect fit for Kang Dan-I’s role that was originally played by Lee Na-Young. Dan-I happens to be a divorcee and a former advertising copywriter. Many of us surely remember that PeeCee played the role of Neha in Dostana who worked in a popular magazine. Moreover, she also played a single mother in Pyaar Impossible. So, this makes her fit for the above-mentioned role in the series.

Ranbir Kapoor as Cha Eun Ho

The handsome hunk is a perfect match for playing the young and dashing Cha Eun Ho who calls in love with his long-time friend Kang Dan-I. Ranbir would perfectly fit into Lee Jong Suk’s shoes for the main lead. Moreover, we have already seen his on-screen chemistry with Priyanka Chopra in Anjaana Anjaani which is another reason for this re-casting!

Ranveer Singh as Ji Seo-Joon

The actor has also worked with Priyanka Chopra in multiple movies and people have loved their on-screen chemistry too. We feel Ranveer makes for a perfect match to play Ji Seo-Joon who also has developed feelings for Kang Dan-I just like Cha Eun Ho!

Tabu as Go Yoo-Sun

Think of the trouble maker and the first name that comes to our mind is Tabu who has portrayed similar roles in movies like De De Pyaar De and Jawaani Jaaneman (of course, on the hilarious front!). She makes a perfect fit for Go Yoo- Sun’s character who leaves no stone unturned in creating trouble in Kang Dan-I’s life.

Randeep Hooda as Hong Dong-Min

Remember when Randeep played Diana Penty’s ex-husband in the Bollywood movie Cocktail? Well, we could not think of a better actor than him to play the role of Hong Dong-Min who happens to be Kang Dan-I’s husband.

