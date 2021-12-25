Priyanka Chopra kick starts festive mode with her furry friends & it is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most celebrated personalities, globally. Fans of Priyanka know that she is a complete dog lover. Having a nurturing and affectionate bond in one’s life is surely a blessing and Chopra enjoys such a pure bond with their adorable furry pets. She is an ardent animal lover and her social media is a testimony to it. Priyanka Chopra is a proud parent to three dogs namely Diana, Gino and Panda.

Be it casually strolling on streets of London, Christmas posts or a simple cozy moment, the pooches hold a special place in her heart. Going by the same, she kick-started her morning today with a special pet time that saw her dogs adorably playing with each other. Mommy Priyanka who just woke up, couldn’t stop herself from recording the cute bond of her pets while wishing her followers a ‘Good morning’. Click HERE to watch the adorable video before it disappears.

This is not the first when her adorable dog video has left her fans in awe. Time and again, Chopra keeps on sharing ample videos and photos of Diana, Gino and Prada on her social media space. Moreover, Priyanka also maintains separate Instagram pages of her pooches which has also garnered over a million followers on the photo-sharing application.

In terms of work, Priyanka was last seen in the drama movie, The White Tiger alongside Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released sci-fi flick The Matrix Resurrections. Apart from this she has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Citadel and Text For You.

