Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas at the airport as she heads straight to work after reaching Mumbai; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in town. They often share mushy pictures on social media and dish out major couple goals. A while ago, they were seen landing in Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and Nick's daughter has come to Mumbai for the first time and the Internet cannot keep calm. The videos and pictures of the star kid have taken over social media.

In the video, Nick and Priyanka are seen posing with their little one for the paparazzi. The media was elated and excited to see Malti Marie for the first time. After posing for the pictures, Priyanka and Nick exchanged a sweet kiss before leaving the airport in different cars. It seems like she headed for the promotions of Citadel directly. Priyanka made heads turn in a pink co-ord set while Nick was seen wearing a zipper and jeans. Malti Marie was seen wearing a grey frock. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans were seen gushing over the sweet family. A fan wrote, "Queen is back in Bay." Another fan wrote, "She picks her cutiee like a doll.." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has come to Mumbai to promote her upcoming series, Citadel. The trailer was released on Thursday and netizens went gaga over it. She has come to Mumbai for a quick trip. Reportedly, she will also meet Parineeti Chopra's rumoured beau and AAP leader Raghav Chadha during her visit. Reports claim that Parineeti and Raghav's roka ceremony might take place in the presence of Priyanka and Nick.

Work front

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka has Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. She will soon start shooting for the Farhan Akhtar directorial with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

