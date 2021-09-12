Priyanka Chopra & Lara Dutta reunite in London, former describes it as 'friendships that can pick up any time'

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta have been competitors in the past at the Miss India 2000 pageant, where they first met. But over this weekend, the women reunited and relived their good ol' days. Priyanka took to the gram to drop a photo with Lara Dutta and her daughter Saira. The reunion looked all things sweet as PeeCee penned a heartwarming note.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka revealed that she and Lara were celebrating 21 years of their friendship. In the photo, Priyanka and Lara smile for the camera as Lara's daughter Saira is squished between the two. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "21 years and counting.. friendships that can pick up at any given time… @larabhupathi and her most shining star. Saira you’re definitely your mums daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories. Also Missed you #Pradeepguha."

Check out the photo below:

Both Priyanka and Lara have been working on exciting projects. Lara Dutta was most recently seen in Bell Bottom. Her transformation to play the part of Indira Gandhi took everyone by surprise and the actress looked unrecognisable. The film released last month in theatres and did decent box office business.

As for Priyanka Chopra, the actress was seen in a fleeting glimpse of the recently released The Matrix 4 trailer. The actress' look left everyone curious and ecstatic.

