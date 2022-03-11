Priyanka Chopra lauds Indian documentary Writing With Fire, congratulates them for Oscar nominations

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently enjoying her mommy duties and has been keeping it low-key with her spottings or sharing her pictures on social media. But, it looks like the actress is managing to find time to catch up on some movies or documentaries amidst taking care of her baby. Well, the global icon never hesitates in expressing her views on social media and today too she took to her Instagram stories to praise an Indian documentary ‘Writing With Fire’.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the poster of ‘Writing With Fire’ and wrote ‘Loved this movie! Way to go team @writingwithfire.film’ with a clapping emoji. She further wrote, ‘Congratulations on a much deserved Oscar nomination! @kl_meera @suneetaprajapati7 @rintuthomas @mentalsyrup.’ For the unversed ‘Writing With Fire’ is an Indian documentary directed by filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh & Rintu Thomas. The story of the film revolves around a newspaper run by Dalit women. A cluttered news landscape dominated by men emerges India's only newspaper run by Dalit women. Chief reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions, redefining what it means to be powerful.



Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra had recently taken to social media to share a glimpse of what's on her plate. Sharing the photo, Priyanka proclaimed that she was transported back to Mumbai with the meal as it included some of her favourites. Via the Instagram Story post, Priyanka revealed that her morning plate of food included Poha, Khatta Dhokla and cauliflower vegetables in a masala-like mixture. Sharing the picture, it was evident through Priyanka's caption that the actress was eating Poha after a long, long time.

