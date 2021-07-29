Priyanka Chopra lauds ‘ultimate champion’ Mary Kom: You’ve shown us how to go the distance

took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post for Mary Kom who has recently faced defeat at the hands of Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Priyanka lauded the efforts of Mary Kom and penned a wonderful note for the boxing legend. She wrote, “This is what the ultimate champion looks like... Bravo @mcmarykom... you've shown us how to go the distance with passion and dedication. You inspire us and make us proud Every.Single.Time #Legend''. Priyanka has played the character of Mary Kom in the 2014 biopic.

A few days ago, Priyanka had shared a post on Instagram cheering for Team India for the Olympics 2021. She shared a picture of herself sitting in front of a TV and wrote in the caption, “I’m sitting in front of my TV watching the opening of the Olympic Games happening right now in Tokyo and the mood is somber, yet the moment feels nostalgic. We all know the games are unlike anything we’ve experienced before, with the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the pride of their countries. The arenas may be without an audience, but our cheers won't stop, no matter where we are. Good luck to everyone participating.”

Click here to see the post:

Priyanka further wrote, “Know that you are giving an embattled world something to collectively cheer for. All the very best to the Refugee Olympic Team… I’m cheering for you!! Your presence sends such a powerful message of hope to the world. Best of luck #TeamIndia! I’m cheering for each and everyone of you! P.S. @mcmary.kom, gave an extra loud cheer for you ! @pvsindhu1, @dkumari.archer - go Queens! Show em @mirzasaniar”.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra thanks Olympian Simone Biles for her courage & strength: You are truly the GOAT