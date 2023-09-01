Priyanka Chopra lets her hair down, cheers for Nick at Jonas Brother's concert with Daniella Jonas, WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few, probably the only one, from Bollywood to have made a name for herself in Hollywood on such a massive scale. Following a successful career in India, she slowly and steadily shifted base to the US eventually tying the knot with Nick Jonas. Amid this, Chopra has appeared in some of the biggest films and shows in Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Jonas Brothers concert

Recently, Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers' ongoing tour in the US. The actress was there to cheer for Nick Jonas at the Texas concert. She was accompanied by Danielle Jonas. At the venue, she was seen waving at her fans and letting her hair down. Chopra looked ravishing in a neon green-cut-out dress that also featured a slit. The Citadel actress was also snapped enjoying the music and cheering on for Nick.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 in Rajasthan after being in a relationship for a while. In January 2022, their first daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born through surrogacy. She frequently attends the concerts of the Jonas Brothers along with her family and friends. Daniella, on the other hand, is an actress, reality TV personality and entrepreneur. She is married to Nick's brother Kevin Jonas.

Check out the video.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Chopra was recently seen in the action thriller web series Citadel with Michael Madden. Upon release, it mostly met with mixed to positive critical response. During its promotions, she revealed that this was the first project of her life for which she received equal pay. Apart from that, Chopra was also seen in the romantic comedy-drama Love Again. Also starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion (in her feature debut), the film met with mostly unfavorable responses. She is currently shooting for an action thriller titled Head of State.

In Bollywood, Chopra will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film was announced in 2021 and has since gone through multiple delays. There were also rumors of the exit of two of its lead actresses. However. there has been no confirmation from the makers' side.

