Priyanka Chopra lights up the internet with sunkissed selfies as she sends out good vibes on Earth Day 2020

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share breathtakingly beautiful selfies on Earth Day 2020. The gorgeous diva didn’t just send out good vibes but also shared an important message on a special day. Check it out.

Amid the COVID 19 crisis across the world, due to the lockdown, the earth and nature healed to some extent and several examples of it flooded the internet on Earth Day 2020. Many celebs also shared positive messages amid a global pandemic and speaking of this, was among the stars who chose to send out good vibes on a special day with her social media post. The diva has been doing her bit to raise awareness about the COVID 19 pandemic and has also pledged her support to several initiatives.

Now, Priyanka took to social media to pen a positive message and share it with her fans on the occasion of Earth Day. Taking to social media, Priyanka didn’t just post a positive message, she also shared a couple of gorgeous sunkissed selfies. Clad in a blue floral top and overlooking the camera, Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in sunkissed selfies that she shared on social media with her Earth Day 2020 message to her fans. PeeCee expressed that it’s important for the world to come together to health Mother Earth.

Priyanka wrote, “We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together. #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay.” The diva left everyone in awe of her gorgeousness with her selfies and many fans couldn’t get enough of her smile in one of the photos.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Earth Day 2020 post:

Recently, to raise money for COVID 19, Priyanka was a part of Global Citizen concert with other artists like , Lady Gaga and more. The diva has been doing her bit to create awareness about Coronavirus and had even organised a session with WHO’s team for her fans to clear all their doubts about the deadly virus. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently had shot The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao in India. She will also be seen in a series directed by the Russo Brothers starring Richard Madden.

