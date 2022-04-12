Priyanka Chopra looks back on Nani's birthday with childhood pics; Says lucky to have strong maternal figures.

Priyanka Chopra is quite the social media and has been keeping her fans updated with several posts. After her 'Soul Sunday' in Los Angeles, PeeCee took to social media to look back on older times as part of her 'Monday Musings' post. Due to the time difference, fans in India got to see it on early Tuesday morning.

Looking back on 'strong maternal figures' in her life, Priyanka recalled celebrating her Nani's birthday as a six-year-old. Sharing a picture from her Nani's birthday, Priyanka wrote, "All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and a medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I’m so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani."

In the photo, a baby Priyanka can be seen sitting next to her Nani. While, her cousin and mum Madhu Chopra are seated next to her. PC added, "Also @chickyp85 looking most adorable as always! PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts? #mondaymusings #memories #motherfigures #nostalgia #just."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post below:

Earlier this year, Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together via surrogacy. Ever since then, the couple have been in the US and not travelled elsewhere, unless for work. Meanwhile, PC's mum Madhu Chopra also revealed that she hasn't yet met her grand daughter.

