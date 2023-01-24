Priyanka Chopra looks flawless in her latest ‘fun glam’ selfies; Fans call her ‘King of world’

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and enjoys a crazy and massive fan following across the globe. The actress is currently enjoying her motherhood and is juggling between her mommy duties and her professional commitments. For some time after her daughter Malti just came into her life, PeeCee had gone away from social media and we bet fans were missing her constant updates and beautiful selfies. But now, looks like she is back in the social media game from the past couple of months and today too she treated all her fans with a couple of gorgeous selfies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a couple of selfies. The actress can be seen wearing a tube-neck white attire. Her coloured hair falls perfectly on both sides of her face and goes perfectly with her skin colour. Her nude eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips accentuate her beauty even more. Some selfies appear to have been taken inside a room while some appear to have been taken in a car. Sharing these pictures, Priyanka wrote, “When the glam is so fun you gotta go out. #nofilterneeded.”

Priyanka Chopra reveals about Malti being born preterm

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Priyanka Chopra spoke her heart out about her daughter Malti. She revealed that Malti had to be delivered a full trimester before her due date. She added that babies born this early are considered “extremely” premature and often incur significant, long-term health issues. “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her.”

Priyanka Chopra work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She has the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. She also has Farhan Akhtar's road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.