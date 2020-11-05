Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous as she decks up in red saree for 2nd Karwa Chauth & fasts for Nick Jonas; PICS

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share lovey-dovey glimpses from her second Karwa Chauth fast for Nick Jonas. The gorgeous star stunned in a red saree as she observed the fast for her hubby.

Global star Jonas observed her second Karwa Chauth fast for husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, California. The gorgeous star, like all married stars, decked up in a traditional red saree as she geared up to fast for her husband's long life and prosperity. Priyanka took to social media to share glimpses from her lovey-dovey Karwa Chauth and left the internet in complete awe. While Priyanka recently returned from Berlin after shooting for Matrix 4, the star did not forget to fast on Karwa Chauth for Nick.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared gorgeous photos from the Karwa Chauth celebrations. In the first photo, PeeCee is seen clad in a pretty and elegant red saree with her stunning mangalsutra, sindoor and earrings. She is seen holding her 'puja ki thaali' as she smiled coyly for the photo. One could see the glow on the global star's face as she geared up to pray for Nick Jonas on the festival. In the other photo, Priyanka leaned on her husband Nick and the two could not take their eyes off each other.

Sharing the photos on social media, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you @nickjonas." She showered love on her husband as she expressed her happiness about the festival and wished her fans too.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth photos with Nick Jonas:

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been spending time with her family watching the results of the US Elections 2020. The star had shared a post on the same yesterday. On the work front, Priyanka recently shot for Matrix 4 that co-stars Keanu Reeves. She will now be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. The film will release on Netflix. Apart from this, Priyanka also has Citadel with Richard Madden.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

