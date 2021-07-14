  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra love struck by brother Siddharth Chopra and GF Neelam Upadhyaya's mushy photos

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra recently celebrated his birthday and the actress along with husband Nick Jonas made it special for him by renting out a food truck.
July 14, 2021
Priyanka Chopra is living her best life shuttling between Los Angeles and London as she keeps up with her personal and professional commitments. However, the actress is not losing sight of her loved ones back home and keeping up with them even on social media. Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra recently celebrated his birthday and the actress along with husband Nick Jonas made it special for him by renting out a food truck. 

Siddharth also received some heartwarming wishes from girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya. Taking to Instagram, Neelam shared a series of photos with Siddharth. The birthday photo dump included childhood moments as well as several photos from their holidays together. 

Sharing the photos, Neelam captioned it, "“There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you” -Maza Dohta #happybirthdayboo #sunshineinhumanform." While Neelam's followers dropped heart emojis in the comments section, the post also received a response from Siddharth's sister Priyanka Chopra.

Taking to the comments section, Priyanka was love struck by the couple's mushy photos as she dropped a fire, love struck and clapping hand emojis. Siddharth, too, also commented with several emojis. Check it out:

On Siddharth's birthday, Priyanka shared a childhood photo with her younger brother and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you wishing u so much joy and laughter @siddharthchopra89." Priyanka also shared a photo of Siddharth and mum Madhu Chopra posing next to a food truck with a sweet message for him from Priyanka and Nick on the menu board.

Take a look: 

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra digs into some classic Wimbeldon treats as she watches Ashleigh Barty lift the title

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Whats wrong with this family . why cant the siblings find normal people to love and marry ? every one knows PC's was a marriage of convenience to pave her way into Holly wood .

Anonymous 7 hours ago

I think this Sidharth has cancelled his wedding at least twice and had half a dozen GFs . wonder how long this will last ?