Priyanka Chopra lovestruck by birthday girl Deepika Padukone's new Gehraiyaan poster

Birthday girl Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next big release titled Gehraiyaan. While the film was set to release this month, Shakun Batra's directorial will now be releasing on 11 February. On Wednesday, Deepika as well as her co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to social media to make the announcement. Along with the new release date, the cast also shared some new stills.

On her 36th birthday, Deepika treated her fans with the new pictures in which she looked simply stunning. "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!" wrote Deepika. For the new posters, Deepika received some great feedback as her industry friends commented.

Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Looking so good," while Priyanka Chopra was left smitten. The actress commented with a lovestruck emoji.

The complex relationship drama was supposed to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022. However, Gehraiyaan will now release on February 11, 2022.

