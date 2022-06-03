Priyanka Chopra lovestruck by Deepika Padukone's boss woman looks at Cannes 2022.

Deepika Padukone made the Cannes 2022 red carpet her fashion playground as the actress served super stylish looks and had the world's attention on her. It has been a few days since Deepika returned to Mumbai after a 10-day long stay in the French Riveria. But looks like the actress is going through some major missing. On Thursday, Deepika took to social media to drop a video which featured her time at Cannes.

However, the highlight of the video was Deepika's stellar looks and the various designer creations she carried on the red carpet. From her breathtaking orange outfit to the stunning white saree, Deepika made an impression like no other. The actress' new video was a true delight for her fans who flooded the comments section.

Apart from her fans, the video also highly impressed Priyanka Chopra. The actress, who often champions her contemporaries, took to the comments section and dropped a love struck emoji.

Check out Priyanka's comment on Deepika Padukone's Cannes video:

Click here to watch Deepika Padukone's Cannes video.

At Cannes 2022, as part of the jury, Deepika watched several films and deliberated on it with a team of at least 8 other jury members from across the globe.

After a much needed break, the actress will resume filming for her projects such as Pathaan and Fighter.

