Priyanka Chopra makes a SHOCKING revelation about people trying to 'jeopardise' her career

Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction and always leaves her fans stunned with her acting skills and amazing work. From Bollywood to Hollywood, the actress has paved her path. She made her Bollywood debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). Later, Priyanka played the leading lady in Andaaz and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Ever since, the actress has been featured in many movies like Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, Fashion, Dostana, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Dil Dhadakne Do, among others.

A few weeks back, Priyanka who resides in Los Angeles with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, recently visited India after three long years and was busy with her work commitments. During her visit, Priyanka interacted with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps for his podcast, The Ranveer Show and during their chat, the actress shared that people were trying to ‘jeopardise’ her career and also take away from her work. While others also made sure she wasn’t cast just because she was doing well in what she was doing.

'You have to shut off the noise': Priyanka Chopra

Further, she continued that it's not something that stops her. "I don’t sit and wait and harp on, maybe I will cry one night when an opportunity was taken away from me, but I don’t sit in the s**t. You have to shut off the noise," she added. Priyanka said: "Focus on the one person who believes in you. Focus on light, a little bit of inspiration that you might see and that’s the hardest thing to do because you are bogged down by baggage and shackles of people holding you down."

Priyanka Chopra work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. She also has Farhan Akhtar's road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.