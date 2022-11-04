Priyanka Chopra makes a striking appearance in city, leaves netizens impressed with her OOTD

Global diva Priyanka Chopra is currently making her fans go gaga over her stylish appearances in the city. She returned to Mumbai after three long years. The actress and her husband Nick Jonas, who stay in Los Angeles, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier this year. Amid enjoying her motherhood phase, she came to Mumbai to promote her hair care brand. On Friday evening, Priyanka was clicked in the city. Priyanka Chopra stuns in a chic outfit

Priyanka, who always manages to impress everyone with her fashionable looks, was seen making heads turn with yet another striking look. She was seen sporting a plunging neckline orange latex dress that came with a statement belt. She styled her look with matching heels and hoop earrings. She further complemented her look with on-point makeup and let her wavy tresses flow. Her OOTD is quite impressive! Have a look:



Fans were seen showering the diva with love. They were all praise for her look. One of the fans commented, "She's a fashionista who always manages to look so stunning in everything she wears." Another fan wrote, "Uffff she's so stunning and hot. Love her outfit and her beautiful hair."



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first Diwali celebration with Malti Marie Before jetting off to Mumbai, Priyanka celebrated her first Diwali with her daughter in LA. Her mom Madhu Chopra was also present with them. Priyanka and Nick twinned with their munchkin in classy outfits. Sharing the pictures with fans, the actress wrote, "Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer..ॐ नमः शिवाय From ours to yours. Love and light."



Work front Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She also has Citadel and It's All Coming Back to Me in the pipeline.

