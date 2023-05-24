Priyanka Chopra makes shocking revelation against Bollywood director; Reveals he wanted to see her 'underwear'

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses globally. After impressing the audience with her craft in Bollywood, the actress has successfully taken over Hollywood now. Recently, Priyanka revealed she took a break from the industry after people pushed her 'into a corner'. Now, in a new interview, the global star has revealed that she was once made uncomfortable by a director on the sets of a film in her early days in Bollywood. She said that she opted out of the film after working on it for two days.

'It was such a dehumanizing moment'

While speaking to The Zoe Report, Priyanka spoke about her early days in the industry. She revealed that she offered a film in which she was supposed to play the role of a character who goes undercover. She recalled how the director wanted to see her 'underwear' while shooting a striping scene. The actress shared, "This may have been 2002 or ’03… I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy - obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time). I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise why is anybody coming to watch this movie?"

Priyanka added, "He didn’t say it to me. He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important." She further revealed that she walked off the film after two days. She also said that she paid back the production for what they had spent after her father asked her to. She added, "I just couldn’t look at him every day."

Recently, in another interview, Priyanka revealed that she decided to build her career in Hollywood because she was tired of the politics in Bollywood. She told Dax Shepard, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."

Currently, Priyanka is enjoying the praise coming her way for her performance in Citadel. The series was released recently and the audience has been loving it. Post Citadel, the actress is busy shooting for her next, Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. Speaking of Bollywood, she will be soon seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.