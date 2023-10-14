Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie enjoy Nick Jonas’ concert; singer plants sweet kiss on his daughter’s head-WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January last year. It was earlier this year at an event that Priyanka revealed baby Malti’s face for the first time. The actress loves sharing pictures and videos of precious moments spent with her daughter, on Instagram. Malti’s pictures leave fans in awe of her every time! Now, looks like Priyanka Chopra took her daughter Malti for The Jonas Brothers’ concert, and videos of the little munchkin cheering for her dad Nick Jonas, and giving a high-five to her uncle Joe Jonas have surfaced on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie enjoy Nick Jonas’ concert

A number of videos shared by fans from The Jonas Brothers’ concert have emerged, and they show Malti and Priyanka standing in the front row, cheering for Nick. One of the videos shows Nick singing When You Look Me In The Eyes, and he leans down to greet Priyanka and Malti. While Priyanka is seen holding her daughter, Nick leans down to hold Malti’s arm and kiss her on the head. The Citadel actress looks gorgeous in a pink dress, while Malti is seen in a white outfit, and has pink headphones on. In another video, Malti is seen waving her arms and clapping for her dad.

Meanwhile, another adorable video shows Malti trying to reach out to her uncle Joe Jonas, and he quickly gives her a high-five. The video is just too adorable! In another video, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ daughter Valentina could be seen sitting on PeeCee’s shoulders, and they both grooved to the songs and enjoyed the concert.

Check out the videos below

Fans react to Priyanka and Malti’s videos from The Jonas Brothers concert

Reacting to one of the videos, a fan wrote, “Awww! The sweetest! Love that Pri was there with MM and these precious moments,” while another one commented, “Aww the cutest sight ever !! malti wanting to go to daddy.” Reacting to Joe and Malti’s video, one netizen wrote, “The smile and MM trying to go with him so sweet! I love how affectionate, interactive MM is, I think she's like Pri,” while another one wrote, “Awwwwe Malti & uncle Joe.”

