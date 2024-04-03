Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie, Nick Jonas pose with family members in UNSEEN PIC from India visit

Priyanka Chopra along with hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti grabbed all the eyeballs after their recent India visit. The actress, who had arrived last month with only her daughter was later joined by hubby right before the Holi celebrations. After having a blast at Holi, attending Cousin Mannara Chopra’s birthday, and getting her brother rokafied, the actress is now back in LA. But it looks like her friends and family are still not over PeeCee’s India visit. An unseen picture of the global star posing with Nick and Malti along with some family members is going viral.

Priyanka Chopra, Malti and Nick Jonas’ picture with family

In the picture posted by Punya Malhotra Bhogal, we can see Priyanka Chopra looking radiant in casual attire. She wore a light blue shirt over white pants and Malti sat on her lap. The little one wore a cute co-ord set while daddy Nick Jonas stood right behind them. He wore a black tee with a print on the front.

In the picture, there were 3 other people as well along with a child. Everyone was all smiles in the picture. Sharing this, Punya captioned it as, “Sometime last week with our cute lil bunny Malti.”

Check it out: