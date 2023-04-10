Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie twin in new pics from Easter celebration in London; Fans gush over MM's cuteness

Global star Priyanka Chopra was recently seen visiting to Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The actress brought her daughter to India for the first time. The munchkin's pictures and videos from the airport took over the Internet in no time. Post promoting her upcoming series Citadel, Priyanka jetted off to London with her daughter. On Sunday, she took to social media and shared pictures with Malti Marie from their Easter celebration.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie look adorable in new pictures

The first picture features Malti Marie and mommy PC posing for the camera. The cutie patootie is seen wearing a white t-shirt that has 'Malti Marie's first Easter' written on it. She is also seen enjoying the Easter egg. In the second mirror selfie, the duo is seen twinning in similar nightwear while PC plants a kiss on Malti Marie's head. The third and fourth picture has the star kid enjoying the Easter eggs while the last picture features her spending time with her furry friends on a sunny day.

Sharing the pictures with her fans on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Easter Sunday." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, her friends and fans were seen reacting to them. A fan commented, "Happy first Easter to MM." Another fan wrote, "Cuties." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was seen taking Malti Marie to Siddhivinayak during their visit to Mumbai. The actress dropped pictures from the temple and wrote, "MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings."

Work front

Priyanka will be soon seen with Richard Madden in the most-awaited series, Citadel. It is slated to release on Prime Video on April 28. She will soon start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Recently, she announced that she has teamed up with John Cena and Idris Elba for a film titled Heads of State.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra drops an adorable pic of daughter Malti Marie from Easter celebration; Fans are all heart