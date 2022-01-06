Priyanka Chopra mourns the demise of Sindhutai Sapkal aka Mother of Orphans

In what came as the most heartbreaking news of 2022, Sindhutai Sapkal, who was also known as the ‘mother of orphans’ has passed away on January 4. It was reported that she wasn’t keeping well for a while and was hospitalised wherein she died of a heart attack. Sindhutai Sapkal’s demise came as shock to everyone and it had sent down a wave of grief across the nation. For the uninitiated, Sapkal, who was also known as ‘Mai’, ran an orphanage in Pune and had adopted over 1500 orphan children.

While people from all walks of life are mourning her demise, Priyanka Chopra also took to social media to pay a tribute to the Padma Shri recipient. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a monochromatic pic of Sindhutai which came with a message of “Celebrating the legacy and life of Sindhutai”. The note which followed gave a glimpse of how Sindhutai became a mother to over 1500 orphan children. It read as, “Sidhutai Sapkal moulded her incredible life from personal setback to care for the thousands of abandoned orphans, giving them food, a roof and hope. Mai left her marital home because of domestic abuse and took shelter in railway stations and cemeteries, where she had to resort to begging to make ends meet. This plight made her empathise with orphans and abandoned children… beginning her beautiful lifetime journey of caring for children in need. She was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2021”.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post for Sindhutai Sapkal here:

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also paid a tribute to Sapkal. He tweeted, “Dr Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life. She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti”.