Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Maire pose for a perfect family PIC as they celebrate Diwali; CHECK

Priyanka Chopra , the global icon, and her husband, the renowned actor-singer Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their new roles as parents. The power couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022. The Citadel actress and the actor-singer often treat their fans and followers with glimpses of their baby daughter on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra, who has always been a traditional Indian at heart, celebrates all important festivals with her hubby Nick Jonas without fail. As always, Priyanka and Nick had a perfect Diwali celebration, this year.

The much-loved couple had their first Diwali celebration with their baby daughter Malti Marie , this year. Recently, Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek of the special occasion, to the delight of their fans and followers. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie look adorable together as they performed Diwali puja, and are seen in matching off-white outfits. However, Malti Marie’s face is not revealed in the pictures shared by Nick. “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all,” the actor-singer captioned his post.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s love story

The famous couple started dating in May 2018, and Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra after a brief courtship, in July 2018. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged in a traditional Punjabi Roka ceremony in August 2018 and tied the knot in December, of the same year. The wedding, which was a grand yet private affair, was held at the Umaid Bhavan Palace of Rajasthan.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The talented actress is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in her kitty. She is playing pivotal roles in the spy thriller series Citadel, and the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me. Priyanka Chopra is also making a comeback to Bollywood with the highly anticipated road movie, Jee Le Zaraa. The project, which is helmed by Farhan Akhtar, will mark her first onscreen collaboration with her contemporary actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

