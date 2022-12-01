Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Anniversary: 5 times Priyanka Chopra gushed while talking about Nick Jonas

Hollywood celebrities Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story is no less than a fairytale. The adorable couple began dating in May 2018 and later got married in dual ceremonies on December 1 and 2, 2018. On these two days, the lovely couple had a Christian as well as a Hindu wedding ceremony. Taking their relationship to the next level, the power couple got blessed with a baby girl via surrogacy on January 15 this year. They both named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Have a look at some of the glimpses of their memorable journey so far!

5 times Priyanka Chopra gushed while talking about Nick Jonas When Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi with Nick Jonas It is clearly evident that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave no moment to exude couple goals. This year, in March 2022, Priyanka Chopra dropped a video wherein she can be seen kissing her husband Nick Jonas while playing the festival of colours. This adorable gesture between the two did take the internet by storm. She attached a cute message with the video which read, “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi as desis do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours’” Have a look!

When Priyanka Chopra penned down an emotional note for Nick Jonas on his birthday On September 16 this year, Nick Jonas turned a year older. To celebrate his birthday in a grandeur manner, Priyanka Chopra left no effort to make her husband’s day a memorable one. She penned down a special message for Nick on her Instagram handle which read, “Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas. This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husband's 30th but ended up being so much more. All of NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy.” Along with this, have a look at the cute video of the couple.

When Priyanka Chopra roasted Nick Jonas on a Netflix show ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ premiered on Netflix on November 23, 2021. This show is cherished by many of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fans to date. Here is why. Beginning her roast session, Priyanka jokingly said, “I'm from India, a country rich in culture, in music, in entertainment. So clearly the Jonas Brothers didn't make it over there." The actress went ahead and talked about the 10-year age gap between the duo. "We teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok, for example. And I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

When Priyanka Chopra dropped a ‘husband appreciation post’ for Nick Jonas Love is in the air! Who says that celebrities appreciate their better halves only on festive occasions? Such is not the case in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s relationship. Recently, Priyanka Chopra dropped a “husband appreciation” post wherein the duo exudes immeasurable relationship goals. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!”

When Priyanka Chopra recalled how Nick Jonas proposed her On July 20, 2020, Priyanka Chopra recalled how her husband Nick Jonas had proposed her for marriage. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka lovingly said, “To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago, on this day, you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time, you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas.” Along with this message, she attached a cute photo wherein Nick can be seen kissing Priyanka on the cheek with love. Have a look!