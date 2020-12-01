Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas anniversary: 5 Times they showed us how a PAWfect family looks like post marriage

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their second anniversary today, here’s a look at their beautiful photos with their pets which prove there are proud to be pet parents post their wedding.

Jonas and Nick Jonas have been one of the most talked about couples in the showbiz industry. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 after dating each other for quite some time and they never fail to dish out major couple goals. Be it their stylish appearances, their mushy romance or their social media PDA, everything about Nick-Priyanka or NickYanka, as their fans address them lovingly, manages to grab the headlines. Interestingly, both Nick and Priyanka have been avid social media users and they often share a glimpse of their happy moments together.

Not just we are in awe of their mushy romance, their pics with their pets have also taken the social media by a storm time and again. To note, this stunning couple have been proud parents of three furry babies – a Chihuahua named Diana, a Husky Australian Shepherd mix named Panda and a German shepherd named Gino. Not just the just the three pets have their surname as Chopra Jonas. In fact, Nick had gifted Gino to his ladylove on their first wedding anniversary and ever since then the Jonas’ have been a pawfect family post marriage. So, as this stunning couple celebrates their second wedding anniversary today, here is a look at the couple’s beautiful pics of Priyanka Nick which prove they are a perfect family.

Priyanka and Nick are ready for a ride with their pooches and they make a happy family. Isn't this one of the pics which deserved to be framed?

Priyanka looks stunning in her red outfit as she gets clicked with her husband Nick and furry babies Gino and Panda. Interestingly, Diana was photoshopped in the pic as she was, apparently, busy.

Diana is, undoubtedly, a daddy girl as she poses with Nick Jonas during a card ride. She looked adorable in her red sweater, isn’t it?

Morning cuddles are the best one for Nick and his munchkin Gino. This pic was clicked when the German Shephard was a puppy. But now he is a grown baby and still loves his daddy as much.

Priyanka is heads over heels in love with her pooch and eldest pet Diana and she has proved it time and again. Not just she carrier her pooch for rides, this furry baby also accompanies her to trips too.

Credits :Instagram

