Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Anniversary: Matrix star’s obsession with celebrity nickname ‘Prick’ is too funny

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrity couples globally. On Wednesday, December 2, the power couple are celebrity their 3rd wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, let us take you back to the time when Priyanka Chopra was obsessed with her celebrity nickname ‘Prick’.

It all began when her husband Nick Jonas made an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show after the couple’s Roka ceremony. Speaking formally about his ladylove for the first time, the Close hitmaker gushed about her fiance and even revealed that she’s accompanied him to the sets of the show. When the camera panned towards Priyanka, viewers saw her watching Nick from the shadowy wings. The actress particularly spoke out when Fallon asked Jonas about their celebrity nickname. The Baywatch star from hindsight yelled ‘Prick’ to convey that it was her favourite option. However, Nick laughingly disapproved of the name. He said, "Oh boy. She likes Prick. I don’t like that very much."

After this, when Priyanka graced the Jimmy Fallon show again to promote ‘Isn’t It Romantic’, the star revealed that she’s very upset. Once again, her favourite celebrity nickname ‘Prick’ was the reason behind her sadness. When host Fallon once again probed about her thoughts on their funky name, Priyanka said she couldn’t understand why fans didn’t pick ‘Prick’ as their hashtag. Although the actress seemed a little sad, it sure made audiences burst out in laughter.

Speaking of their love story, it was arguably the biggest whirlwind romance of 2018. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s love story began with a direct message via Twitter. Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka Chopra's Twitter DMs in 2016, but they didn't begin dating until a year and a half later. He proposed in Crete with a $200,000 Tiffany cushion-cut diamond ring. They got married in a lavish three-day celebration in December 2018 and went on to host four more wedding receptions, nearly putting the royal wedding to shame.

