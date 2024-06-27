Priyanka is having best time with Nick and Malti in Australia and these PICS are proof

Priyanka Chopra has been living best of both worlds, personal and professional, in Australia for the past couple of weeks. the actress who has been shooting for her film, The Bluff, recently reunited with hubby Nick Jonas and since then she seems to be spending some quality time with him.

Well, not only is she making sure to be there for her family but she is also giving her 100 percent to her shoot. In her recent post, the actress shared some cute snaps of her with her hubby and daughter and also gave us all glimpses of some of her leg injuries. Even her singer-husband shared some heartwarming pictures and we cannot get enough of it.

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a lovely snap of Nick Jonas holding her in his arms. Both the stars pose together in front of a lake as the singer holds his wife from her waist. Then comes a snap of him with his daughter as they go to meet a cartoon character Paw Patrol. Then comes a video of the global star flaunting her injuries on her leg followed by some beautiful snaps of her with her family which even includes her mother.

Check it out:

Nick Jonas shares pictures

In the first picture that he posted, Nick can be seen giving the sweetest hug to his daughter Malti. The next picture is of him holding her hand as they walk together on the streets of Australia. And the last one is of the father-daughter duo posing with the Paw Patrol which also features Priyanka’s mother.

Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The actress is currently in Australia shooting for her upcoming movie, The Bluff. Her daughter, Malti, has also been accompanying her during the shoots. The global diva often shares pictures and videos from the sets to keep fans updated about her work and life. Not just that, PeeCee often shares glimpses of Malti and her antics; without any doubt, we love seeing them.

Meanwhile, the movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

Talking about her Bollywood projects, reportedly Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, starring Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, has not been shelved. So fans can expect to hear an announcement soon.

